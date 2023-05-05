All Final Fantasy XIV server populations (May 2023)

In Final Fantasy XIV, your server is your foundation. That’s where you’ll face off against the forces of evil as the Warrior of Light, make new friends, and even perhaps find yourself a home away from home. Your initial choice of server is very important. It’s also key if you want to move servers, as it could cost you depending on your choice.

There are currently four North American Data Centers—Primal, Aether, Crystal, and Dynamis—each with a cadre of Worlds to their names. The first three Data Centers have been around for a while and have a collection of eight Worlds each, while Dynamis is brand-new and only has four Worlds at the moment.

Certain Worlds are also marked as “Congested”. These Worlds have a heavy population count, meaning they won’t allow the creation of new characters. Until the “Congested” tag is removed, you won’t be able to join those Worlds.

How to choose a World and Data Center in FFXIV

If you’re faced with this choice, you may find that many of the decisions are already made for you. For example, if you live in Japan, a North American Data Center will result in higher ping should you choose it. You’ll also likely want to be in a World where your friends have already established a home. Newer Worlds have newer communities and economies, if that’s an important factor for you.

FFXIV Data Center Travel and World Visit

You can easily travel between Worlds on the same Data Center with the World Visit system. This lets you visit another World from the aetherytes in Limsa Lominsa, Ul’dah, or Gridania. These transfers are relatively quick, outside of general server congestion. If you transfer Worlds, you won’t be able to use your retainers, sell items on the market board, use Cross-World Linkshells, or deliver mail via the Moogle Delivery Service.

You can also now travel between Data Centers thanks to the new Data Center Travel System. That means, North American players can travel to any other Data Center in the region; this means a player on the Primal Data Center can jump over to the Dynamis Data Center since they’re both in North America. You aren’t able to jump from the European Data Center over to the Japanese one, however. Many of the restrictions from the World Visit system also apply here.

What are the different World statuses in FFXIV?

There are four different available World statuses in Final Fantasy XIV. These statuses determine if you can create characters on a server, if server transfers cost money, or if you receive any special bonuses for a transfer. Here are the different World types:

New World : A recently added World. Players who transfer to or create new characters on designated new Worlds will receive special bonuses.

: A recently added World. Players who transfer to or create new characters on designated new Worlds will receive special bonuses. Congested World : A crowded, highly populated World. Cannot be selected for new character creation or Home World Transfer destinations.

: A crowded, highly populated World. Cannot be selected for new character creation or Home World Transfer destinations. Standard World : Inhabited by a manageable number of player characters.

: Inhabited by a manageable number of player characters. Preferred World: Relatively sparsely populated World with room to spare. Players who transfer to or create new characters on these Worlds will receive special bonuses.

Below you’ll find the server populations for every World in FFXIV, and their current status. Currently, there are no preferred Worlds on the North American Data Center. This knowledge comes from FFXIV Census, which currently lacks information for the new Dynamis Data Center. Server status comes from the official Lodestone World Status page.

North American Data Center

Aether World World Status Server Population Adamantoise Standard 557,352 Cactuar Standard 453,135 Faerie Congested 507,954 Gilgamesh Standard 406,276 Jenova Standard 500,076 Midgardsormr Congested 576,762 Sargatanas Standard 521,629 Siren Congested 601,087

Crystal World World Status Server Population Balmung Congested 300,973 Byrnhildr Standard 688,746 Coeurl Standard 617,402 Diabolos Standard 672,355 Goblin Standard 649,936 Malboro Standard 708,012 Mateus Congested 532,405 Zalera Standard 655,142

Primal World World Status Server Population Behemoth Congested 555,811 Excalibur Standard 475,073 Exodus Congested 659,286 Famfrit Standard 701,264 Hyperion Standard 493,145 Lamia Standard 660,837 Leviathan Standard 483,324 Ultros Standard 625,273

Dynamis World World Status Server Population Halicarnassus New No Data Maduin New No Data Marilith New No Data Serpah New No Data

Japanese Data Center

Elemental World World Status Server Population Aegis Preferred 186,527 Atomos Standard 209,652 Carbuncle Standard 183,347 Garuda Standard 176,627 Gungnir Preferred 170,466 Kujata Standard 255,978 Tonberry Standard 225,374 Typhon Standard 227,806

Gaia World World Status Server Population Alexander Preferred 157,238 Bahamut Standard 157,355 Durandal Preferred 169,804 Fenrir Standard 147,668 Ifrit Standard 168,160 Ridill Standard 170,765 Tiamat Standard 157,657 Ultima Standard 184,681

Mana World World Status Server Population Anima Congested 165,257 Asura Congested 198,060 Chocobo Congested 159,514 Hades Congested 181,881 Ixion Congested 168,668 Masamune Congested 190,473 Pandaemonium Congested 202,112 Titan Congested 183,864

Meteor World World Status Server Population Belias Preferred 211,750 Mandragora Standard 161,695 Ramuh Standard 206,049 Shinryu Standard 151,166 Unicorn Standard 200,956 Valefor Standard 195,352 Yojimbo Preferred 201,633 Zeromus Preferred 193,994

European Data Center

Chaos World World Status Server Population Cerberus Standard 615,405 Louisoix Standard 712,420 Moogle Congested 667,434 Omega Standard 597,479 Phantom New 153,926 Ragnarok Congested 554,315 Sagittarius New 156,966 Spriggan Standard 560,534

Light World World Status Server Population Alpha New 137,710 Lich Standard 887,963 Odin Congested 612,321 Phoenix Congested 646,964 Raiden New 173,083 Shiva Standard 630,236 Twintania Standard 586,176 Zodiark Standard 868,056

Oceanian Data Center