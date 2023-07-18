Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Updated

All Final Fantasy XIV server populations (July 2023)

If you’re struggling to pick the right server, this guide may be able to help.

Mike Williams

In Final Fantasy XIV, your server is your foundation. That’s where you’ll face off against the forces of evil as the Warrior of Light, make new friends, and even perhaps find yourself a home away from home. Your initial choice of server is very important. It’s also key if you want to move servers, as it could cost you depending on your choice.

There are currently four North American Data Centers—Primal, Aether, Crystal, and Dynamis—each with a cadre of Worlds to their names. The first three Data Centers have been around for a while and have a collection of eight Worlds each, while Dynamis is brand-new and only has four Worlds at the moment.

Certain Worlds are also marked as “Congested”. These Worlds have a heavy population count, meaning they won’t allow the creation of new characters. Until the “Congested” tag is removed, you won’t be able to join those Worlds.

How to choose a World and Data Center in FFXIV

If you’re faced with this choice, you may find that many of the decisions are already made for you. For example, if you live in Japan, a North American Data Center will result in higher ping should you choose it. You’ll also likely want to be in a World where your friends have already established a home. Newer Worlds have newer communities and economies, if that’s an important factor for you.

FFXIV Data Center Travel and World Visit

You can easily travel between Worlds on the same Data Center with the World Visit system. This lets you visit another World from the aetherytes in Limsa Lominsa, Ul’dah, or Gridania. These transfers are relatively quick, outside of general server congestion. If you transfer Worlds, you won’t be able to use your retainers, sell items on the market board, use Cross-World Linkshells, or deliver mail via the Moogle Delivery Service.

You can also now travel between Data Centers thanks to the new Data Center Travel System. That means, North American players can travel to any other Data Center in the region; this means a player on the Primal Data Center can jump over to the Dynamis Data Center since they’re both in North America. You aren’t able to jump from the European Data Center over to the Japanese one, however. Many of the restrictions from the World Visit system also apply here.

What are the different World statuses in FFXIV?

There are four different available World statuses in Final Fantasy XIV. These statuses determine if you can create characters on a server, if server transfers cost money, or if you receive any special bonuses for a transfer. Here are the different World types:

  • New World: A recently added World. Players who transfer to or create new characters on designated new Worlds will receive special bonuses.
  • Congested World: A crowded, highly populated World. Cannot be selected for new character creation or Home World Transfer destinations.
  • Standard World: Inhabited by a manageable number of player characters.
  • Preferred World: Relatively sparsely populated World with room to spare. Players who transfer to or create new characters on these Worlds will receive special bonuses.

What are the current World populations and statuses in Final Fantasy XIV (Updated June 5, 2023)

Below you’ll find the server populations for every World in FFXIV, and their current status. Currently, there are no preferred Worlds on the North American Data Center. This knowledge comes from FFXIV Census, which currently lacks information for the new Dynamis Data Center. Server status comes from the official Lodestone World Status page.

North American Data Center

Aether
World World Status Server Population
Adamantoise Standard 562,657
Cactuar Standard 468,132
Faerie Congested 505,557
Gilgamesh Standard 417,661
Jenova Standard 510,244
Midgardsormr Congested 569,514
Sargatanas Standard 528,335
Siren Congested 597,410

 

Crystal
World World Status Server Population
Balmung Congested 299,546
Byrnhildr Standard 694,519
Coeurl Standard 612,881
Diabolos Standard 679,436
Goblin Standard 657,921
Malboro Standard 715,098
Mateus Congested 530,370
Zalera Standard 662,440

 

Primal
World World Status Server Population
Behemoth Congested 553,049
Excalibur Congested 486,614
Exodus Standard 655,087
Famfrit Standard 703,838
Hyperion Standard 502,059
Lamia Congested 665,386
Leviathan Standard 492,431
Ultros Standard 630,132

 

Dynamis
World World Status Server Population
Halicarnassus New No Data
Maduin New No Data
Marilith New No Data
Serpah New No Data

Japanese Data Center

Elemental
World World Status Server Population
Aegis Standard 193,318
Atomos Standard 210,415
Carbuncle Standard 184,226
Garuda Preferred 177,509
Gungnir Preferred 176,672
Kujata Standard 257,158
Tonberry Standard 228,647
Typhon Preferred 229,036

 

Gaia
World World Status Server Population
Alexander Standard 164,020
Bahamut Standard 159,271
Durandal Standard 176,788
Fenrir Standard 149,302
Ifrit Standard 170,209
Ridill Standard 171,836
Tiamat Standard 159,031
Ultima Standard 185,884

 

Mana
World World Status Server Population
Anima Congested 164,490
Asura Congested 197,275
Chocobo Congested 158,820
Hades Congested 181,006
Ixion Congested 167,821
Masamune Congested 189,587
Pandaemonium Congested 201,033
Titan Congested 183,094

 

Meteor
World World Status Server Population
Belias Standard 217,938
Mandragora Standard 162,603
Ramuh Preferred 206,697
Shinryu Preferred 152,358
Unicorn Preferred 202,010
Valefor Standard 196,124
Yojimbo Standard 207,108
Zeromus Standard 199,476

European Data Center

Chaos
World World Status Server Population
Cerberus Standard 617,635
Louisoix Preferred 708,338
Moogle Standard 663,649
Omega Standard 589,646
Phantom Preferred 181,950
Ragnarok Standard 551,606
Sagittarius Standard 189,025
Spriggan Standard 546,331

 

Light
World World Status Server Population
Alpha Preferred 161150
Lich Standard 884087
Odin Standard 607915
Phoenix Standard 641774
Raiden Preferred 203609
Shiva Standard 634153
Twintania Standard 569756
Zodiark Standard 865057

Oceanian Data Center

Materia
World World Status Server Population
Bismarck New 56,507
Ravana New 67,473
Sephirot New 76,078
Sophia New 84,460
Zurvan New 46,286

