All Final Fantasy XIV server populations (July 2023)

In Final Fantasy XIV, your server is your foundation. That’s where you’ll face off against the forces of evil as the Warrior of Light, make new friends, and even perhaps find yourself a home away from home. Your initial choice of server is very important. It’s also key if you want to move servers, as it could cost you depending on your choice.

There are currently four North American Data Centers—Primal, Aether, Crystal, and Dynamis—each with a cadre of Worlds to their names. The first three Data Centers have been around for a while and have a collection of eight Worlds each, while Dynamis is brand-new and only has four Worlds at the moment.

Certain Worlds are also marked as “Congested”. These Worlds have a heavy population count, meaning they won’t allow the creation of new characters. Until the “Congested” tag is removed, you won’t be able to join those Worlds.

How to choose a World and Data Center in FFXIV

If you’re faced with this choice, you may find that many of the decisions are already made for you. For example, if you live in Japan, a North American Data Center will result in higher ping should you choose it. You’ll also likely want to be in a World where your friends have already established a home. Newer Worlds have newer communities and economies, if that’s an important factor for you.

FFXIV Data Center Travel and World Visit

You can easily travel between Worlds on the same Data Center with the World Visit system. This lets you visit another World from the aetherytes in Limsa Lominsa, Ul’dah, or Gridania. These transfers are relatively quick, outside of general server congestion. If you transfer Worlds, you won’t be able to use your retainers, sell items on the market board, use Cross-World Linkshells, or deliver mail via the Moogle Delivery Service.

You can also now travel between Data Centers thanks to the new Data Center Travel System. That means, North American players can travel to any other Data Center in the region; this means a player on the Primal Data Center can jump over to the Dynamis Data Center since they’re both in North America. You aren’t able to jump from the European Data Center over to the Japanese one, however. Many of the restrictions from the World Visit system also apply here.

What are the different World statuses in FFXIV?

There are four different available World statuses in Final Fantasy XIV. These statuses determine if you can create characters on a server, if server transfers cost money, or if you receive any special bonuses for a transfer. Here are the different World types:

New World : A recently added World. Players who transfer to or create new characters on designated new Worlds will receive special bonuses.

: A recently added World. Players who transfer to or create new characters on designated new Worlds will receive special bonuses. Congested World : A crowded, highly populated World. Cannot be selected for new character creation or Home World Transfer destinations.

: A crowded, highly populated World. Cannot be selected for new character creation or Home World Transfer destinations. Standard World : Inhabited by a manageable number of player characters.

: Inhabited by a manageable number of player characters. Preferred World: Relatively sparsely populated World with room to spare. Players who transfer to or create new characters on these Worlds will receive special bonuses.

Below you’ll find the server populations for every World in FFXIV, and their current status. Currently, there are no preferred Worlds on the North American Data Center. This knowledge comes from FFXIV Census, which currently lacks information for the new Dynamis Data Center. Server status comes from the official Lodestone World Status page.

North American Data Center

Aether World World Status Server Population Adamantoise Standard 562,657 Cactuar Standard 468,132 Faerie Congested 505,557 Gilgamesh Standard 417,661 Jenova Standard 510,244 Midgardsormr Congested 569,514 Sargatanas Standard 528,335 Siren Congested 597,410

Crystal World World Status Server Population Balmung Congested 299,546 Byrnhildr Standard 694,519 Coeurl Standard 612,881 Diabolos Standard 679,436 Goblin Standard 657,921 Malboro Standard 715,098 Mateus Congested 530,370 Zalera Standard 662,440

Primal World World Status Server Population Behemoth Congested 553,049 Excalibur Congested 486,614 Exodus Standard 655,087 Famfrit Standard 703,838 Hyperion Standard 502,059 Lamia Congested 665,386 Leviathan Standard 492,431 Ultros Standard 630,132

Dynamis World World Status Server Population Halicarnassus New No Data Maduin New No Data Marilith New No Data Serpah New No Data

Japanese Data Center

Elemental World World Status Server Population Aegis Standard 193,318 Atomos Standard 210,415 Carbuncle Standard 184,226 Garuda Preferred 177,509 Gungnir Preferred 176,672 Kujata Standard 257,158 Tonberry Standard 228,647 Typhon Preferred 229,036

Gaia World World Status Server Population Alexander Standard 164,020 Bahamut Standard 159,271 Durandal Standard 176,788 Fenrir Standard 149,302 Ifrit Standard 170,209 Ridill Standard 171,836 Tiamat Standard 159,031 Ultima Standard 185,884

Mana World World Status Server Population Anima Congested 164,490 Asura Congested 197,275 Chocobo Congested 158,820 Hades Congested 181,006 Ixion Congested 167,821 Masamune Congested 189,587 Pandaemonium Congested 201,033 Titan Congested 183,094

Meteor World World Status Server Population Belias Standard 217,938 Mandragora Standard 162,603 Ramuh Preferred 206,697 Shinryu Preferred 152,358 Unicorn Preferred 202,010 Valefor Standard 196,124 Yojimbo Standard 207,108 Zeromus Standard 199,476

European Data Center

Chaos World World Status Server Population Cerberus Standard 617,635 Louisoix Preferred 708,338 Moogle Standard 663,649 Omega Standard 589,646 Phantom Preferred 181,950 Ragnarok Standard 551,606 Sagittarius Standard 189,025 Spriggan Standard 546,331

Light World World Status Server Population Alpha Preferred 161150 Lich Standard 884087 Odin Standard 607915 Phoenix Standard 641774 Raiden Preferred 203609 Shiva Standard 634153 Twintania Standard 569756 Zodiark Standard 865057

Oceanian Data Center