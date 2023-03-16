Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Wrong Side of Right

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

Petra hoped Spider would not ask too many questions.

She should have been used to disappointment by now.

"When last I saw you, you were the picture of grief over your Queen and your Prince. What changed?"

Petra took out her knife and started sharpening. Edges of things always soothed her, somehow. The sharper, the better.

"What didn't?"

Spider chuckled. "Don't your people have laws for these kinds of affairs? Trials, juries, verdicts?"

Petra tossed her knife. Caught it with her mind so it hung, glinting in the dim light, over her head. Then let it fall back into her palm. "I'm the only verdict Uldren deserves."

Trait Slot

Opening Shot

Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack.

Moving Target

Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights.

Full Auto Trigger System

Holding down the trigger will fire this weapon at full auto.

Auto-Loading Holster

The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time.

Outlaw

Precision kills greatly decrease reload time.

Hip-Fire Grip

Increases accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip.

