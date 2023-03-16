Petra hoped Spider would not ask too many questions.

She should have been used to disappointment by now.

"When last I saw you, you were the picture of grief over your Queen and your Prince. What changed?"

Petra took out her knife and started sharpening. Edges of things always soothed her, somehow. The sharper, the better.

"What didn't?"

Spider chuckled. "Don't your people have laws for these kinds of affairs? Trials, juries, verdicts?"

Petra tossed her knife. Caught it with her mind so it hung, glinting in the dim light, over her head. Then let it fall back into her palm. "I'm the only verdict Uldren deserves."