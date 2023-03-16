Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Wicked Sister
Legendary Grenade Launcher
Legendary
Solar Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
37
Handling
40
Aim Assistance
70
Inventory Size
24
Velocity
33
Airborne Effectiveness
6
Recoil Direction
64
Zoom
13
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
5
Reload Speed
41
Rounds Per Minute
120
