Whip Scorpion-3mg
Rare Submachine Gun
Rare
Arc Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
33
Handling
58
Range
18
Aim Assistance
45
Inventory Size
67
Recoil Direction
92
Zoom
13
Magazine
36
Impact
15
Reload Speed
26
Rounds Per Minute
900
