The Time-Worn Spire
Legendary Pulse Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
49
Handling
26
Range
26
Aim Assistance
79
Inventory Size
53
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
60
Zoom
17
Magazine
37
Impact
23
Reload Speed
30
Rounds Per Minute
540
