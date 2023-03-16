Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
The Dream
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
23
Handling
24
Range
68
Aim Assistance
33
Inventory Size
48
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
77
Zoom
21
Magazine
14
Impact
67
Reload Speed
32
Rounds Per Minute
150
Related Posts
Destiny 2 The Last Breath Guide - God Roll & How to Get It
Collin MacGregor
The Top 7 Worst Strikes in Destiny 2 (February 2023)
merritt k
Destiny 2 Ascendant Apple Tart Recipe Guide – The Dawning 2021
Collin MacGregor