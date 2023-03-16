Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Targeted Redaction

Details
Perks

Stats

Lore

The neon-saturated skyline of Neomuna pops bright against the starry night sky. On a rooftop overlooking an empty, tree-lined plaza, Saint and Osiris sit in contemplative silence. They are making time for one another in the margins of their lives, pushing responsibilities aside as much as they can.

"So, is she doing any better?" Osiris asks, breaking several minutes of peaceful silence. "Sloane," he clarifies.

"Every day is small progress," Saint explains. "And even small progress is something to be proud of."

Osiris nods, watching the glittering lights in the distance. "It's nothing short of a miracle that she survived all that time on Titan. A portion of Asher Mir also seems to have survived his dive into the Pyramidion. Don't lose hope in the darkness," he says, joining his hand with Saint's.

"Yes. Perhaps there is even hope for Brother Vance." Saint offers.

Osiris stares at him in prolonged silence.

"Who?"

Saint coughs and politely changes the topic.

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

