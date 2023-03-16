Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Song of Justice VI
Legendary Scout Rifle
Legendary
Kinetic Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
18
Handling
29
Range
70
Aim Assistance
39
Inventory Size
50
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
75
Zoom
21
Magazine
12
Impact
67
Reload Speed
32
Rounds Per Minute
150
