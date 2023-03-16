Something New
Stats
Lore
"Do you ever tire of the work?" asks Eva Levante.
Banshee-44 looks up from his workbench. Eva often crosses in front of his kiosk on her walks to and from the Bazaar, striking up conversations with him in passing when she does. He briefly wonders if they've had this particular talk before; he wouldn't put it past her to simply let it play out to spare him the embarrassment of not remembering it.
"Can't say that I do," Banshee replies cordially. "Memory's not so great. Every gun feels like a new one."
Eva nods as she takes a sip of tea from the mug in her hand. "It's just that I see Guardians deliver parts to you all the time, and you seem to construct the same gun for them repeatedly. Are they not satisfied with what you provide?"
Banshee chuckles. "Maybe." He leans on the bench, looking at the various weapon components strewn about his shop. "It's a bit like Solstice, now that I think about it."
That seems to pique Eva's interest. "Oh?" she asks, eyebrow raised.
"Guardians bring me scraps, pieces of guns they dismantled." Banshee explains. "And I turn them into something new. Not always what the Guardian was hoping for, but they hold onto that hope and keep bringing me parts."
Eva smiles. "Same interaction, different outcome."
"Yeah. I guess you could say that."
"How wonderful," Eva says cheerfully. She raises his cup to him and walks back to the Courtyard.
"Definitely had that talk before," Banshee says to himself.
But he never tires of it.
Barrel Slot
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Polygonal Rifling
Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability
Hammer-Forged Rifling
Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range
Full Bore
Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed
Fluted Barrel
Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability
Extended Barrel
Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Chambered Compensator
Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed
Arrowhead Brake
Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed