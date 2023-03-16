Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Report it here.
Games
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Item Database
Weapons
Lightfall
Raids
Dungeons
Resources
Season of the Deep
Minuet-42
Legendary Hand Cannon
Legendary
Solar Damage
Primary Ammo
Stats
Stability
45
Handling
36
Range
42
Aim Assistance
65
Inventory Size
60
Airborne Effectiveness
10
Recoil Direction
90
Zoom
14
Magazine
10
Impact
84
Reload Speed
44
Rounds Per Minute
140
Related Posts
Every Legendary Weapon Getting Sunset in Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Collin MacGregor
FFXIV Bard Job Guide: Rotations, Abilities, Stat Priority, How To Unlock
Ian Taylor
Get a Monogrammed Towel for That Ass
Jordan Mallory