Destiny 2 Jurassic Green

Eyes up Guardian, the Festival of the Lost has returned to Destiny 2. Just like previous years, players can throw on Halloween-themed masks, hunt down some candy, and participate in a special event-themed activity. Starting today, users can hop into the Haunted Lost Sectors to battle headless enemies and earn weapons such as the Jurassic Green pulse rifle. There is also mech-inspired armor and a Starhorse Sparrow available in the Eververse storefront. So if you're looking to add a new weapon to your collection, here's how to obtain and farm for the Jurassic Green pulse rifle during Festival of the Lost.

How to Get Jurassic Green

If you're looking to get your hands on Jurassic Green you'll need to participate in the Festival of the Lost. A possible reward at the end of the new Haunted Sector playlist, Jurassic Green has a chance of dropping from the final chest once the boss is defeated. However, you can increase your chances of a Festival of the Lost weapon appearing at the end by creating Manifested Pages. This is simply done by killing Headless One bosses while having Spectral Pages in your inventory. The more Headless Ones you kill, the more Spectral Pages will convert to Manifested Pages raising your chance of getting this new pulse rifle from the chest.

Jurassic Green God Rolls

Jurassic Green PVE God Roll

Smallbore or Arrowhead Brake

Appended Mag or Armor-Piercing Rounds

Subsistence

Frenzy or Incandescent

When it comes to the Jurassic Green there are some pretty nice rolls you can get for PVE. To start, I recommend either Smallbore or Arrowhead Brake. The former offers a nice balance of range and stability bonuses, while the latter significantly boosts the recoil control of the weapon. Both are terrific options, so it really comes down if you would prefer to focus on range or get a better handle on the recoil. In the next slot, you'll want Appended Mag or Armor-Piercing Rounds. For those that want more rounds in the magazine just go with Appended Mag since Tactical Mag isn't available on this gun. Inversely, if you're looking for a roll to deal with Champions, Armor-Piercing Rounds gives a 5% damage bonus to Barrier Champions which is always nice!

For the first perk we are going with Subsistence since it's one of the best PVE perks in the game. Being able to shred through enemies without ever reloading. This works wonderfully with either option for the last column, making this a terrific Solar primary weapon if you're not a fan of the CALUS Mini-Tool.

In the second primary perk slot I originally suggested Adrenaline Junkie, but this gun is absolutely crazy with Incandescent. This is due to its terrific synergy with the Solar subclass and ability to quickly kill groups of enemies. I strongly recommend it if you're planning to use this weapon for general rank-and-file enemies. Alternatively, you can go with Subsistence if you want more consistency. If you're looking for just boosting your gun's damage, then you'll want to go with Frenzy instead.

Jurassic Green PVP God Roll

Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Perpetual Motion

Golden Tricorn or Adrenaline Junkie

When it comes to PVP we're going with some classic PVP perks. Starting out with the barrel, we want either Smallbore or Hammer-Forged Rifling for the increase to range. Personally, I like Hammer-Forged Rifling since the base range on Jurassic Green is okay at best. You'll also want Ricochet Rounds to further increase our range while giving us some nice stability.

For your primary perks, I've always liked Perpetual Motion since it triggers simply by moving around the map. Given how mobile you usually will be during PVP, Perpetual Motion's passive benefits are terrific for any type of game mode. I'm also putting Adrenaline Junkie here as it serves as a straightforward damage boost. However, I'm actually a fan of Golden Tricorn since it not only buffs our weapon damage upon killing an enemy, but our grenade and melee as well. It's terrific, especially for aggressive players who like to utilize their abilities a lot.