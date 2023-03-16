Extraordinary Rendition is a pretty simple weapon to actually obtain. The first method is by completing the new Battlegrounds activity and using your Hammer of Proving at one of the three chests at the end. You will need a Hammer Charge to bust this chest open, but doing so will randomly award you with a piece of seasonal gear. Alternatively, you can focus on Umbral Engrams at the H.E.LM. to give you a better chance at obtaining this specific weapon. For Tier I, you’ll want to pick Chosen Arms which can reward you with any of the seasonal weapons, while Tier 2 and 3’s Near and Deadly only hands out the Extraordinary Rendition and Brass Attacks.

For the Tier 2 and 3 focuses you’ll need to finish the requirements first complete the submachine gun or sidearm kill requirements. Doing so will unlock these focus options, but it will cost you 3 and 5 Hammer Charges respectively. Because of this high Hammer Charge price, I recommend waiting until you’ve upgraded your H.E.L.M. table a bit. Additionally, I have occasionally been receiving seasonal weapons at the end of Nightfalls, but so far it has only been the guns in the Season Pass. I would suggest just focusing on farming Battlegrounds and making Chosen Arms Focused Engrams if you want a good roll of Extraordinary Rendition.

Extraordinary Rendition God Rolls

Extraordinary Rendition PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling or Chambered Compensator

Tactical Mag

Overflow or Subsistence

Rampage or Frenzy

If you’re looking for a solid replacement to The Recluse this is as close as you’ll get. For the first slot, you’ll want to increase the gun’s stability so look for either Chambered Compensator or Corkscrew Rifling. Alternatively, Arrowhead Brake is great for recoil control, but I recommend testing the weapon out to see if you have issues with the gun’s kick. For our magazine, I prefer Tactical Mag to increase our ammo and give us a faster reload speed.

As for our primary perks, I highly recommend hunting for a roll with Overflow. This will give you extra bullets in the magazine and instantly reload the weapon whenever you grab Special or Heavy ammo. Subsistence is also a terrific option since it can keep you refilled, allowing you to optimize your Rampage damage boost. However, you will go through ammo fast, especially in higher Power activities. It’s a terrific perk for a workhorse weapon like Extraordinary Rendition. Combining this with Rampage can really boost the damage of this submachine gun. Frenzy is another great choice since it will give you a nice damage boost the longer you stay in combat. Both are great, so don’t feel bad if you get one or another.

Extraordinary Rendition PVP God Roll

Extended Barrel

Accurized Rounds

Zen Moment

Rampage or Tap the Trigger

For PVP you’ll want to focus on increasing the Extraordinary Renditio’s stability and range. Because of this, we are picking both Extended Barrel and Accurized Rounds for our base perks. These will give the weapon more viability in the Crucible, allowing you to successfully win more duels. While Extended Barrel isn’t necessary, you will absolutely want Accurized Rounds to give you that big range boost. As for our primary perks, I like Zen Moment for that stability increase along with Rampage to up the gun’s damage potential. However, if you want to focus on turning this gun into a laser beam then go for Tap the Trigger. A lot of this depends on your playstyle and if you prefer to play 6v6 modes over Elimination-style matches.