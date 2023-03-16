Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Item Database
Extraordinary Rendition

Guide
Details
Perks

Extraordinary Rendition is a pretty simple weapon to actually obtain. The first method is by completing the new Battlegrounds activity and using your Hammer of Proving at one of the three chests at the end. You will need a Hammer Charge to bust this chest open, but doing so will randomly award you with a piece of seasonal gear. Alternatively, you can focus on Umbral Engrams at the H.E.LM. to give you a better chance at obtaining this specific weapon. For Tier I, you’ll want to pick Chosen Arms which can reward you with any of the seasonal weapons, while Tier 2 and 3’s Near and Deadly only hands out the Extraordinary Rendition and Brass Attacks.

For the Tier 2 and 3 focuses you’ll need to finish the requirements first complete the submachine gun or sidearm kill requirements. Doing so will unlock these focus options, but it will cost you 3 and 5 Hammer Charges respectively. Because of this high Hammer Charge price, I recommend waiting until you’ve upgraded your H.E.L.M. table a bit. Additionally, I have occasionally been receiving seasonal weapons at the end of Nightfalls, but so far it has only been the guns in the Season Pass. I would suggest just focusing on farming Battlegrounds and making Chosen Arms Focused Engrams if you want a good roll of Extraordinary Rendition.

Destiny-2-Extraordinary-Rendition.jpg

Extraordinary Rendition God Rolls

Extraordinary Rendition PVE God Roll

  • Corkscrew Rifling or Chambered Compensator
  • Tactical Mag
  • Overflow or Subsistence
  • Rampage or Frenzy

If you’re looking for a solid replacement to The Recluse this is as close as you’ll get. For the first slot, you’ll want to increase the gun’s stability so look for either Chambered Compensator or Corkscrew Rifling. Alternatively, Arrowhead Brake is great for recoil control, but I recommend testing the weapon out to see if you have issues with the gun’s kick. For our magazine, I prefer Tactical Mag to increase our ammo and give us a faster reload speed.

As for our primary perks, I highly recommend hunting for a roll with Overflow. This will give you extra bullets in the magazine and instantly reload the weapon whenever you grab Special or Heavy ammo. Subsistence is also a terrific option since it can keep you refilled, allowing you to optimize your Rampage damage boost. However, you will go through ammo fast, especially in higher Power activities. It’s a terrific perk for a workhorse weapon like Extraordinary Rendition. Combining this with Rampage can really boost the damage of this submachine gun. Frenzy is another great choice since it will give you a nice damage boost the longer you stay in combat. Both are great, so don’t feel bad if you get one or another.

Extraordinary Rendition PVP God Roll

  • Extended Barrel
  • Accurized Rounds
  • Zen Moment
  • Rampage or Tap the Trigger

For PVP you’ll want to focus on increasing the Extraordinary Renditio’s stability and range. Because of this, we are picking both Extended Barrel and Accurized Rounds for our base perks. These will give the weapon more viability in the Crucible, allowing you to successfully win more duels. While Extended Barrel isn’t necessary, you will absolutely want Accurized Rounds to give you that big range boost. As for our primary perks, I like Zen Moment for that stability increase along with Rampage to up the gun’s damage potential. However, if you want to focus on turning this gun into a laser beam then go for Tap the Trigger. A lot of this depends on your playstyle and if you prefer to play 6v6 modes over Elimination-style matches.

Stats

Lore

[Report by VanNet encrypted router]

My friend and first, I know Her Royal Tuskiness is not my assignment, but I couldn't help but catch the following exchange on my latest trip to you-know-where. If anything, it's good for a laugh. Don't let our favorite Praxic wear you down to a nub. If she gives you grief, you give her a swift kick from me. —C.Y.

[Attached transcript.]

RECORD: 30.10.15.C.Y.Report IDENTITIES: Advisor Taurun [A.T.], Empress Caiatl [E.C.], The Spider [T.S.] FILE//HID_CLASSIFIED//AUDIO

[A.T.] The connection is made. Let the imperial record show that, on this day, the great Empress Caiatl, ascendant of Calus, slayer of Umun'arath, convened via radio message with the Spider of the Tangled Shore, formerly of the House of—

[E.C.] Enough, Taurun. The scribes can add whatever flourishes they wish after the fact.

[T.S.] Yes, let's not waste time. I know you have more important matters to attend to. Matters that I would be happy to help with… in my own small way.

[E.C.] I would no sooner seek aid from you than a war beast would from a bog-tick. Do you know how many thieves I've had to excise from my ranks? They debased themselves. Crawling about our proving grounds. Refashioning battle-trash into weapons. All because you tempted them with a flash of Glimmer.

[T.S.] Ha! Me? Tempt them? It's all I can do to keep them from flooding the market.

[E.C.] This is not my first time dealing with war profiteers, insect. Though, if I squash you thoroughly enough, it may be my last.

[T.S.] And here I thought I was doing you a charity, promoting Cabal entrepreneurship. I was told the empire was low on funds.

[E.C.] Is that so?

[T.S.] Your Majesty, I don't know what advice you've been getting from your imperial hangers-on, but—

[A.T.] How dare you—

[E.C.] Quiet.

[T.S.] But things are different here in the Sol system. Smash and conquer—like so many traditions of old Torobatl—won't get you far. Ghaul found that out the hard way. The remnants of his Red Legion have learned to adapt.

[T.S.] Let me know if you'd like to do the same. I'd even go against my own custom and consider a payment plan.

[E.C.] How generous. But it seems I have no need. As you've revealed, I have untapped resources at my disposal.

[T.S.] Whichever ones have survived your purge, yes. But weapons are not my most valuable wares, not by a long shot. If you're anything like your father, you'll be far more interested in the information I have to offer.

[E.C.] Send your coordinates. We can discuss face-to-face. But tread lightly. I've yet to decide whether you're worth my mercy.

[T.S.] Oh, I'm honored to host Her Imperial Highness on my humble Shore. It's no palatial estate, but we insects are just happy to have a place to call home.

[End transmission.]

Barrel Slot

Smallbore

Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability

Polygonal Rifling

Barrel optimized for recoil reduction. • Increases stability

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Durable ranged barrel. • Increases range

Full Bore

Barrel optimized for distance. • Greatly increases range • Decreases stability • Slightly decreases handling speed

Fluted Barrel

Ultra-light barrel. • Greatly increases handling speed • Slightly increases stability

Extended Barrel

Weighty barrel extension. • Increases range • Decreases handling speed • Moderately controls recoil

Corkscrew Rifling

Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed

Chambered Compensator

Stable barrel attachment. • Increases stability • Moderately controls recoil • Slightly decreases handling speed

Arrowhead Brake

Lightly vented barrel. • Greatly controls recoil • Increases handling speed

