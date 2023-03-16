Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Countess SA/2
Legendary Rocket Launcher
Legendary
Void Damage
Heavy Ammo
Stats
Stability
43
Handling
41
Aim Assistance
57
Inventory Size
31
Velocity
48
Airborne Effectiveness
3
Recoil Direction
74
Zoom
20
Blast Radius
50
Magazine
1
Reload Speed
38
Rounds Per Minute
20
