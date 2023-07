Ghaul spent too much time in too close communion with those I had humbled. No good would come of those hushed tones and sidelong glances. Did he think I would not notice?

I dispatched a spy to follow him. To think that I felt guilt in that moment; one should never doubt their gut when it comes to trust in another.

I realize now what I should have realized then. As I am like no other, then no other is alone as I. What a curse it is to be a god that loves!