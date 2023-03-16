Unsurprisingly, the Cold Front is directly tied to The Dawning event. This means when the event ends, you will no longer be able to obtain this weapon. You can get the Cold Front from opening legendary Dawning packages, which are given out by vendors whenever they get their specific treat. For example, you cannot get Candy Dead Ghosts to Zavala, only the Spider. Additionally, you aren’t guaranteed to get a legendary package whenever you offer someone a baked good. You can also earn Dawning weapons by completing the steps of the Dawning quest Eva gives out. However, this is a limited supply so don’t rely on this method unless you get really lucky.

Instead, focus on masterworking your oven first since that reduces the amount of Essence of Dawning needed. This will save you a lot of time in the long run, so make sure to bake everything at least once. After that, just focus on making a lot of baked goods and giving them out to vendors. Legendary Lost Sectors and Nightmare Hunts appear to be the fastest methods for farming Essence of Dawn.

Cold Front God Rolls

Cold Front PVE God Roll

Extended Barrel

Tactical Mag

Subsistence

Rampage or Surrounded

Before we start, this gun can currently roll with Dragonfly, however, Bungie has already confirmed this is a bug and are planning on removing this roll. For our PVE roll, we are starting out with Extended Barrel to give our weapon a nice bump to range, handling, and recoil control. This makes Cold Front’s kick easier to manage while allowing you to take down foes at a greater distance. We will also be using Tactical Mag for a nice magazine boost, along with an increased reload speed and stability. You can also use Appended Mag here, but I prefer the additional benefits that Tactical Mag offers.

Our first primary perk will be Subsistence, as it works wonderfully on a submachine gun since we will constantly be getting ammo back into the mag. Synergizing with this perk is either Rampage or Surrounded for an increase in overall damage. Personally, I’ve always liked Rampage over Surrounded since you don’t always want to rely on getting close to trigger this ability. Both are great, so pick whichever suits your particular playstyle.

Cold Front PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Dynamic Sway Reduction

Rampage

The PVP roll is, unfortunately, nothing too special or exciting. Your barrel and magazine perks should be Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds. Both of these will help you with Cold Front’s range, which is critical to making this gun viable in the Crucible. With hand cannons and auto rifles dominating the meta, these two perks are necessary for success in anything but casual PVP modes. Our first primary perk is Dynamic Sway Reduction to give our submachine gun terrific stability and accuracy when firing. This makes tracking enemies much easier, especially against more mobile targets like Hunters or Stasis sliding Titans. The final perk will be Rampage simply to increase our damage when we kill an enemy. Again, the second perk slot isn’t anything special, but Rampage is definitely the best choice available.