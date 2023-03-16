Destiny 2's Season of Arrivals is in full swing, so it's once again time to start chasing down god roll weapons. This is even more important since a ton of loot will no longer be viable during the fall expansion. Unless you've been using a gun from Season of Dawn, there's a very high chance the Legendary weapons you're rocking won't be effective in Beyond Light. Because of this, players have been hunting the Cold Denial pulse rifle since it boasts some incredible perks and stopping power. Useful in both PVE and PVP, the Cold Denial is on track to be one of the premier primary weapons of the season. Here's how to get it and what rolls/perks we think you should chase.

How to Get the Cold Denial

The Cold Denial is a relatively easy pulse rifle to unlock, as it's tied to the Season Pass. Once you hit level 45, you will unlock a Cold Denial that comes with Headseeker and Zen Moment. Along with the gun, you will now be able to decrypt it via either Pyramid-Focused Umbral Engrams or Arrival-Focused Umbral Engrams. These each cost 50 and 100 Altered Energy respectively to focus, so if you want a god roll you'll want to start stocking up on this resource. Cold Denial is not a world drop gun, so you will need to focus your Umbral Engrams if you want to start farming this weapon. If you have an overabundance of Altered Energy, I suggest only decrypting Arrival-Focused Umbral Engrams since you can only get this pulse rifle and the Falling Guillotine sword from it.

Cold Denial God Roll

Extended Barrel or Chambered Compensator

Ricochet Rounds

Feeding Frenzy

Unrelenting or Multikill Clip

Cold Denial is a high-impact pulse rifle that deals a lot of damage at the cost of its fire rate. This makes it excellent at laying on the hurt to both Guardians and enemies of the Darkness. For the first perk, we recommend either Extended Barrel for a nice increase to your range or Chambered Compensator which will make the gun much easier to control. Both are great, so your choice should really depend on how much trouble you have controlling the weapon when you fire.

Ricochet Rounds is definitely the best choice for the magazine slot since it boosts not only our stability but our range. It comes with the added benefit of having the rounds bounce if they hit a hard surface, however, you shouldn't really rely on this as a way to kill enemies. Flared Magwell is also a solid perk, mainly if you want to prioritize a faster reload over anything else. Speaking of reloading, our first core perk is going to be Feeding Frenzy since it's a terrific support ability that meshes wonderfully with our final column.

For your last perk, I recommend either Multikill Clip or Unrelenting. The former is always a solid option, as it lets you quickly boost your damage after wiping out a bunch of red bar enemies. Yet, I've quickly found myself enjoying Unrelenting more since it can trigger health regeneration and save you from death. I've found Unrelenting especially useful in the new Prophecy dungeon, where hordes of enemies are plentiful. There's also an argument to be made for Swashbuckler, but this depends more on how frequently you melee enemies.

If you’ve been searching for a solid weapon to farm during the Season of Arrivals, consider hunting down this Legendary pulse rifle. We suspect it will make some big waves during the fall.