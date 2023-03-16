here are several ways to obtain CALUS Mini-Tool. The first is simply by exploring the Leviathan and completing the Containment activity. At the end of this Public Event, you will be rewarded with some loot and can possibly earn a CALUS Mini-Tool if you decided to spend 500 Vestiges of Dread at the secondary chest. Alternatively, you can also get this weapon at the end of the Sever weekly story mission or by opening up Opulent Chests. Remember, if you have any Bound Presence you’ll get extra rewards at the end of Sever.

You can also earn the gun by focusing Umbral Engrams at the H.E.L.M. This can be done by either spending 7 Opulent Umbral Energy to focus your Umbral Engram into the Opulent Weapons engram. While this is cheaper, you have a chance to get any of the four Opulent weapons so a CALUS Mini-Tool isn’t guaranteed. To ensure a CALUS Mini-Tool, you will need to unlock the Opulent Weapon Focusing upgrade which lets you specify which gun you want to focus your Umbral Engram into. This is going to be more expensive, but it’s the best and most consistent method for getting a CALUS Mini-Tool.

CALUS Mini-Tool God Rolls

CALUS Mini-Tool PVE God Roll

Corkscrew Rifling

Tactical Mag

Graverobber or Threat Detector

Incandescent

For PVE, there are a few different directions you can go with the CALUS Mini-Tool depending on your build and what you’ll use this for. In the first slot, I recommend Corkscrew Rifling for the +5 increase in handling, stability, and range. If you want a bit more range, go for Hammer-Forged Rifling or Arrowhead Brake if you’re having trouble controlling the recoil. As for the magazine, Tactical Mag is a solid option since it not only gives us an extra round in the magazine, but also raises our reload speed and stability. Flared Magwell is also a solid alternative since it gives us a big reload speed boost.

As for the primary perks we technically have three options. The first is Unrelenting which can be terrific but is a little redundant in Solar 3.0 builds. You have a lot of ways to heal in Solar 3.0 so Unrelenting isn’t entirely necessary. That being said, if you plan on using this on other subclasses then Unrelenting is a great choice. This leaves us with either Threat Detector or Graverobber. I know a lot of people like Threat Detector as it’s the most well-rounded of our options. It may not be especially flashy, but it adds needed consistency to this firearm. Alternatively, you can go with Graverobber but I only recommend this if you are going with a melee-heavy build. Both are more than viable – so the choice is based on your needs and if you plan to incorporate this into a Solar 3.0 build.

Unsurprisingly, our final perk is going to be Incandescent. New to this season, this perk is probably the most consistent and easiest method to spread scorch to a wide number of targets. It works wonderfully with many of the fragments and Solar builds, making it an all-star choice. For those wanting to craft a roll that’s not for Solar 3.0, you’ll want to go with Surrounded. Not only does it work well with the perks listed above, but the perk’s damage actually increases when enhanced.

CALUS Mini-Tool PVP God Roll

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Moving Target

Feeding Frenzy or Tap the Trigger

Thankfully, the PVP roll is far more straightforward. For both the barrel and magazine perks, I am looking solely for increasing our effective range. Given we want to ensure we can take down targets at further engagement distances, raising this stat is a must. To do this, you will want both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds. Combined this gives us a staggering +20 extra to the range stat.

In the primary perk slots, I am going with Moving Target since it’s a solid PVP perk that benefits from how mobile you want to be with this gun. Plus, I’ve always been a fan of faster aim-down-sights speed on primary weapons — especially ones where you’ll be fighting up close and personal. As for the second slot, you can go with either Feeding Frenzy or Tap the Trigger. The former will increase your reload speed right after a kill, allowing you to either get back in the action faster or quickly prep for another fight. That being said, I’ve always liked Tap the Trigger on spray weapons (mainly because I’m on a controller) as it makes controlling the recoil far easier.