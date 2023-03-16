"Did you find anything strange about the latest Warmind hashes?" "Not really. What's the issue?" "Something just seems off. What kind of enemy is this intended for?" "Isn't that the whole point of the Warmind? It knows better than we do. We just do what it tells us to do." "And you're okay with that?" "Heck yeah! My job's never been easier. I have more time for the kids." "Take this seriously. We're building weapons here, not toys." "You worry too much."