Bad Reputation

Details
Perks

Stats

Magazine Slot

Light Mag

Improved reload and range. • Increases reload speed • Slightly increases range

Flared Magwell

Optimized for fast reloading. • Slightly increases stability • Greatly increases reload speed

Ricochet Rounds

Rounds ricochet off hard surfaces. • Increases stability • Slightly increases range

High-Caliber Rounds

Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther. • Slightly increases range

Armor-Piercing Rounds

Rounds cause extra damage to combatants' shields and overpenetrate targets. • Slightly increases range

Appended Mag

This weapon's magazine is built for higher capacity. • Increases magazine size

Alloy Magazine

Faster reloads when the magazine is empty.

Extended Mag

This weapon has a greatly increased magazine size, but reloads much slower. • Greatly increases magazine size • Greatly decreases reload speed • Increases airborne effectiveness

