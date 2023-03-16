Astral Horizon (Adept)
Details
Perks
Stats
Barrel Slot
Full Choke
Tightened barrel. Reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights at the cost of precision damage.
Corkscrew Rifling
Balanced barrel. • Slightly increases range and stability • Slightly increases handling speed
Barrel Shroud
Balanced shotgun barrel. • Increases stability • Increases handling speed
Smallbore
Dual strength barrel. • Increases range • Increases stability
Smoothbore
Smooth shotgun barrel. Greatly increases range at the cost of more projectile spread.
Rifled Barrel
Ranged shotgun barrel. • Increases range • Greatly decreases handling speed