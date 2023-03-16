Welcome to the new beta. Found a bug or issue?
Aachen-LR2
Rare Sniper Rifle
Rare
Kinetic Damage
Special Ammo
Stats
Stability
36
Handling
36
Range
40
Aim Assistance
56
Inventory Size
32
Recoil Direction
50
Zoom
40
Magazine
4
Impact
70
Reload Speed
34
Rounds Per Minute
90
