PUBLISHED

Yoshi-P Discusses His Dream FFXIV Crossover Collaboration

Yoshida would love to see the Warrior of Light clash with the hellish demons of Diablo.

Michael Hassall

In a perfect world, Naoki Yoshida would love to see a Final Fantasy XIV x Diablo crossover event. The FFXIV director and producer told reporters at the London Fan Festival that he’d love to collaborate with Diablo and Blizzard, but said that it would be difficult to implement.

Yoshi-P revealed his dream collaboration as part of a Q&A on Oct. 21, as detailed in a transcript by Crystal Universe. When asked what his future dream collaboration events would be, Yoshida had only one answer: Diablo. “I’ve said this in the past, I’m a big fan of Blizzard. If I could wish for anything it would be a collaboration with Diablo.”

But Yoshida was conscious of the difference between Diablo’s tone and graphical style that would make such a collaboration difficult. “Diablo is quite hardcore, especially the graphics. There are sharp things everywhere. We would have to compromise the whole thing for FFXIV standards, and it wouldn't be Diablo anymore. I don’t think fans and players would want that.”

Yoshida was also able to give some insight into the process behind collaborations: “I usually talk to the developers personally. In the case of Monster Hunter, we contacted the team. This was an idea that I had in my head for a long time before we entered into discussion. In the case of Fall Guys, our EU team was contacted by the developers, the request was forwarded to Japan, and I decided that we would send an offer. Usually the other side is surprised because we don’t just want to make costumes.”

But that’s all part of Yoshida’s philosophy on collaborations: “We value collabs being more of a crossover. That's why a lot of energy and motivation is invested in these projects in order to generate anticipation and hype for the gaming industry.” 

Yoshida would also only ever pursue a collaboration if he felt it was the right thing for both fan bases. “I like collabs and think that the players like them, but only under the premise that the fans of the respective franchise are also happy with the implementation. If we achieve that, then we will also generate a certain amount of hype and anticipation for the entire industry. If we could do that, I would be very happy.”

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

