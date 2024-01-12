Destiny 2
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

The New FFXIV: Endwalker Art Book is Available for Pre-Order Today

Pick up the new art book and get a Zodiark Idol minion!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

