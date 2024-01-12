Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Square Enix Unveils Stunning Meister Quality Figures of FFXIV's Hydaelyn and Zodiark

The Final Days recreated!

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

FFXIV Community Questions Pricing of Square Enix's New Meister Arts Figure
Mills Webster
How to Get the Ballroom Etiquette - Apocalyptic Charades Emote in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
Square Enix Unveils BRING ARTS FFXIV Alphinaud and Alisaie Action Figures
Michael Hassall