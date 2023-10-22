Yoshi-P Brings Hope to New FFXIV Players Who Missed Out on Old Events Like Yo-kai Watch and FFXV

Collectors in Final Fantasy XIV love to see numbers go up when it comes to collecting things like mounts, minions, emotes, and more. A big chunk of those mounts and minions are given away or sold during limited-time events, such as the Yo-kai Watch special activities.

During a press conference at London's Fan Festival, director and producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida was asked if past events containing highly sought-after items would return for new players to earn. He was asked specifically about the Yo-kai Watch and FFXV crossovers.

Yoshi-P stated that it isn't set in stone, but that they are in discussion with the developers of Yo-kai Watch, and that they would listen to player feedback if the FFXV event was requested. For other events, Yoshi-P said the same philosophy on returning events applied.

The Yo-kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All! event was a limited-time event that took place three times over the course of a few years. The first debuted in 2016, the second in 2017, and the latest happened in 2020. During these events, players could participate in a few different activities around Eorzea to complete objectives and earn rewards.

Two of the most prominent rewards were the Whisper A-go-go mount and the Jibanyan Couch which could only be obtained during the event. There were also 17 weapons to collect, along with some minions.

For the FFXV event, players could do a side quest that awarded the Regalia mount, which resembles the car that the main characters ride around in from the game. The last time that event occurred was in September 2021.

While there's no guarantee that either of these two events ever return to the game, Yoshi-P's comments have given fans hope that they may be able to fill out their collection of missing limited-time items one day.