It's Roevember! Roegadyn Lovers are Showing Off Their Beloved Warriors of Light

It’s November, and while many Final Fantasy XIV players are struggling to decide whether to brave Aloalo Island to secure every path, or grind out their Island Sanctuary, Roegadyn players are making their own content. That’s because it’s Roevember, a month celebrating all things Roegadyn.

In a trend that reportedly began in Japanese FFXIV circles before moving to Tumblr, and eventually Twitter/X, players spend Roevember sharing pics of their Roegadyn Warriors of Light. As a result, the hashtag #RoevemberFFXIV has been filled with some incredible gpose pictures, fan art, and screenshots of Roegadyn (although predominantly FemRoes - not that that’s an issue).

However, Roevember isn’t always without its turmoil. Last year’s Roevember found itself caught up in the same hashtag as a political movement, which is beginning to happen again this year with a landmark decision in Ohio to enshrine abortion rights, because U.S. Democrats use the name Roevember for their Nov. 7 special election campaign. As a result, Roegadyn fans switched the hashtag to #RoevemberFFXIV on Twitter/X, just to avoid confusion.

Still, Roevember is definitely alive and well, especially on Tumblr. Both the #Roevember and #RoevemberFFXIV tags are very active there.

But why even have a special day for Roegadyn? The race is one of the least popular in the game. Of all characters in the Final Fantasy XIV, female Roegadyn and male Rogeadyn characters make up the second-least and fifth-least-played races respectively, as per FFXIV census. If you only count end-game characters, the stats are far worse, with both genders of Roegadyn coming dead last. This suggests Roe players either don’t stick with the game, or the race is more popular as an alt than main character. The number of major Roegadyn NPCs is also nothing to write home about.

With a new race potentially on the horizon in Dawntrail, Roes are set to fall even further into last place (Every new race has surpassed Roegadyn in endgame character percentage). As a result, if there was any time to celebrate Roegadyn, it's now.