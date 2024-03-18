Final Fantasy XIV
Destiny 2
Palworld
Pokemon
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
0Comments
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

FFXIV Won’t Be Free on Xbox Game Pass Forever

FOMO may push some players to miss the free trial.

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Newest

Related Posts

14 Games Worth Playing If You Like FFXIV
Michael Higham
FFXIV Xbox Players Will Need a Game Pass Subscription to Play
Jessica Scharnagle
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo