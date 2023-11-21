FFXIV's PvP Community is Planning a Global Queue Sync for the Cloud Data Center Test

Final Fantasy XIV’s Cloud Data Center Stress Test has just started, and one of FFXIV’s niche communities isn’t going to let the opportunity go to waste. The player-versus-player scene in FFXIV is small but dedicated, and when presented with this unique chance to play with people from all over the world, they’ve chosen violence.

As per the FFXIV PvP Revival Discord, and spearheaded by the EU Frontlines community, FFXIV’s PvP community is attempting to create a global PvP queue sync on the Cloud Data Center test servers. In what they’ve dubbed a “once in a decade” opportunity (it’s rare cross-region play is as simple and accessible for MMOs outside of beta tests), PvP players from the EU, JP, OCE, and NA servers will queue together to play Frontlines, FFXIV’s 72-person PvP mode. They will also play Rival Rings shortly after.

As per the event page, the queue sync will take place on Nov. 25, at 5:30am PST until 8:30am PST for Frontlines, and from 12pm PST until 8pm PST for Rival Wings. To take part, players need to create a character on the NA Cloud DC (Beta) data center, on the “CloudTest02” home world.



Then, on Saturday, PvPers will gather on CloudTest02’s Wolves' Den Pier to meet in-game. To keep things organized, players will be setting their Duty Finder language to French only for the Frontlines. This way, they’ll only be synced with other members of the event. For Rival Wings, players simply need to queue on the CloudTest02 server and in the Wolves' Den to see the shouts.

Before each match, the organizers will /shout an Eorzea Time (ET), alerting players when to queue up. The event is open to all, and welcomes solo players and parties.

While there have been some good ideas as to what to do during the Cloud Data Center Stress Test, it’s only just becoming apparent how unique and rare a chance it is. The test represents an opportunity to play with FFXIV players from around the globe, even more so than usual. While PvP is one option, it would be incredible to see glamour contests, musical performances, RP events, raids, and everything in between use with the global community. Hopefully this PvP event is just one of many incredible things to come out of the stress test.