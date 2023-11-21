Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

FFXIV's PvP Community is Planning a Global Queue Sync for the Cloud Data Center Test

PvP players aren't going to miss the chance to fight players from other data centers!

Michael Hassall

Final Fantasy XIV’s Cloud Data Center Stress Test has just started, and one of FFXIV’s niche communities isn’t going to let the opportunity go to waste. The player-versus-player scene in FFXIV is small but dedicated, and when presented with this unique chance to play with people from all over the world, they’ve chosen violence.

As per the FFXIV PvP Revival Discord, and spearheaded by the EU Frontlines community, FFXIV’s PvP community is attempting to create a global PvP queue sync on the Cloud Data Center test servers. In what they’ve dubbed a “once in a decade” opportunity (it’s rare cross-region play is as simple and accessible for MMOs outside of beta tests), PvP players from the EU, JP, OCE, and NA servers will queue together to play Frontlines, FFXIV’s 72-person PvP mode. They will also play Rival Rings shortly after.

As per the event page, the queue sync will take place on Nov. 25, at 5:30am PST until 8:30am PST for Frontlines, and from 12pm PST until 8pm PST for Rival Wings. To take part, players need to create a character on the NA Cloud DC (Beta) data center, on the “CloudTest02” home world. 

Then, on Saturday, PvPers will gather on CloudTest02’s Wolves' Den Pier to meet in-game. To keep things organized, players will be setting their Duty Finder language to French only for the Frontlines. This way, they’ll only be synced with other members of the event. For Rival Wings, players simply need to queue on the CloudTest02 server and in the Wolves' Den to see the shouts.

Before each match, the organizers will /shout an Eorzea Time (ET), alerting players when to queue up. The event is open to all, and welcomes solo players and parties.

While there have been some good ideas as to what to do during the Cloud Data Center Stress Test, it’s only just becoming apparent how unique and rare a chance it is. The test represents an opportunity to play with FFXIV players from around the globe, even more so than usual. While PvP is one option, it would be incredible to see glamour contests, musical performances, RP events, raids, and everything in between use with the global community. Hopefully this PvP event is just one of many incredible things to come out of the stress test.

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

FFXIV Nightclub Billboards Controversy Sparks a New Wave of Memes
Mike Williams
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington