FFXIV Nominated for Best Ongoing Game, Best Community Support, at Game Awards

FFXIV has received two nominations, but faces fierce competition...

Michael Hassall

Final Fantasy XIV continues its run of award nominations for yet another year, as it scoops two nods at the Game Awards 2023, this time for Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support. The nominees for this year's Game Awards were announced on Nov. 13, and Final Fantasy XIV, as well its fellow franchise members, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, Final Fantasy XVI, and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth were among the games listed.

FFXIV has scooped up a pair of nominations, for both Best Ongoing Game, Best Community Support. It shares the Best Ongoing Game category with Apex Legends, who recently launched a new season, Cyberpunk 2077, whose expansion Phantom Liberty received rave reviews, Fortnite, whose release of the OG map sparked a huge resurgence in the game, and Genshin Impact, whose rate of content and character releases are unprecedented.

In the Best Community Support category, FFXIV faces Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny 2, and No Man’s Sky. FFXIV recently lost out in this category at the Golden Joysticks, where it was beaten by Baldur’s Gate 3.

Final Fantasy XVI, which was also made by FFXIV developers Creative Business Unit III, received a plethora of nominations, including Best RPG, Best Narrative, Best Performance for voice actor Ben Starr, Best Score and Music for Masayoshi Soken (also the sound director of FFXIV). Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis was nominated for Best Mobile Game, while Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was nominated for Most-Anticipated Game. Final Fantasy as a franchise, it seems, remains as popular and well-regarded as ever.

This year, FFXIV continued on its Endwalker expansion, leading narratively towards its next expansion, Dawntrail. However, in comparison to earlier years, the awards season has been less fruitful. The game’s official Awards and Nominations page lists just three awards this year, compared to dozens for the previous years. Perhaps in the wake of its 10th-year anniversary, praise for FFXIV is starting to run dry.

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

