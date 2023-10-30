Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Japan FFXIV Fan Fest Merch Round 3 Pre-orders Open

You'll want to hurry while supplies last.

Oliv Yanak

With Japan's Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival coming in January, the next round of merch has just hit the online store. Final Fantasy XIV fans will be able to pre-order the selection of new items while supplies last. Of course, that means that the most popular items would most likely sell out quick if not for the pre-order.

There's a pretty good selection of items, too. When it comes to apparel, the items seem to be baseball-themed, with two team jerseys (one for the Warrior of Darkness, one for the Warrior of Light). There's a baseball cap, as well as a team towel with the logo for the festival on it. An apron with an embroidered chocobo and the words "Chocobo Paradise" in Eorzean script is also available in both red and black.

ffxiv fanfest round 3 merch.jpg
Image via Square Enix

Light sticks were a highly popular item at London's Fan Festival, and they're up for pre-order this round, too. When it comes to trinkets, there's the mini aetheryte, which looks just like the in-game housing item. A set of acrylic magnets featuring various minions are also up for sale. For fans looking for a cute new keychain, there's an embroidered set of double-sided ones with various beloved minions as well.

There are some FFXIV-themed phone chargers available; one is a standing charger modeled after the game's tomestone, while the other is a charging pad themed after Azem. There are many other items to choose from, and items will go fast, so fans who want to grab some of these items will need to go to the Square Enix store to have a look.

Fan Festival in Tokyo will be held on Jan. 7 - 8, and it'll be the last of the three festivals. There's certain to be some exciting reveals from the game's development team, and plenty of fun to be had by both attendees and those tuning in online.

About the Author

Oliv Yanak

Equal parts writer and gamer, Oliv's love for Final Fantasy started with the very first game. Since then, they've followed the series as an avid fan, eventually jumping into the world of Eorzea in 2021. They studied both creative writing and journalism in college, and they enjoy bringing those skills together with their interest in FFXIV.

