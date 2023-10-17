FFXIV Calendar Now Live - Dailies, Weeklies, Events, & More

It can be really hard to keep track of everything there is to do in Final Fantasy XIV. After ten years, five major expansions, and countless updates, there's a seemingly infinite number of things to do. It can all be really overwhelming, especially when FFXIV has so many different timers and reset times. That's why Linkshell, and Fanbyte, are proud to unveil our new FFXIV Calendar Tool which lets you see what's going on in the game on any given day.

How the FFXIV Calendar Works

By default, the FFXIV Calendar displays the current week, split into Dailies, Weeklies, Recurring Events, and Special Events. From there you can see everything going on at a glance. Which days is the housing lottery accepting entries and which days are only for results? It also serves as a handy reminder of all the things to do each week, particularly for things like Wondrous Tails which I always forget to turn in on time before the reset.

Click on an event and a sidebar providing information about it will pop up, including time remaining until the event ends, or in the case of an event that hasn't begun yet, how long until it starts.

If there are any Special Events going on like London Fan Festival this weekend, an upcoming patch release, maintenance, or a Moogle Treasure Trove, you'll find that conveniently displayed at the top.

Just want to know everything you can do today? Toggle over to the Day view at the top (or click on any given day) and you'll instead see a feed with all of that information available at a glance.

For those looking for an even bigger picture view, there's also a month tab where you can see everything that's going on in that given month.

Our content team will be routinely checking this to add new events. We're currently in the process of getting Fetes from Ishgardian Restoration live and adding the weekly Fashion Report turn in period. And if any important dates are announced during London Fan Fest, those will be added as well!

Known Issues

If you run into any problems, have feedback, or want to make suggestions? Are there events we missed? Please head on over to our Discord and let us know! That said, there are a number of bugs that we're aware of and will be fixing as soon as we can.

Daily view continues to display events which have ended.

Info panel hides important calendar information behind it.

Events look like they end at the edges of the display even if they continue.

Some events are currently alternating rows.

We're constantly looking for new, exciting ways to help players enjoy the most of their playtime - and we have more surprises in store! For now, we hope this calendar will help you figure out all of the various things you could be doing the next time you log in.