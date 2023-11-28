Fan Fest 2024 to Offer Paid Streams of FFXIV Concerts

After many pleas for Square Enix to stream the music that is played at Final Fantasy XIV’s Fan Fests, the option is finally coming. Paid tickets to stream the two concerts that are typically only experienced in person are coming to Fan Fest Tokyo in 2024.

On Nov. 28, the official FFXIV English Twitter announced that Fan Fest Tokyo will allow fans who are unable to attend the two-day convention the opportunity to watch both Fan Fest concerts live.

These concerts have previously been left out of the Fan Fest broadcast lineup, leaving fans to settle for videos taken by attendees on social media. The music of FFXIV is arguably one of the most beloved parts of the game, and fans are eager to finally watch some of their favorite songs performed live.

Fans can purchase tickets from Dec. 18 to Feb. 5 for 3,500 yen, which is roughly 23.54 USD. Purchasers of these tickets will also have access to a special archive of the concerts for an undisclosed period of time after the concert’s conclusion. In the meantime, fans can listen to the next FFXIV arrangement album, “FORGE AHEAD,” released on Nov. 29.



Image via Square Enix

The paid streams will include performances by renowned soloist Keiko and THE PRIMALS, FFXIV’s official band led by lead composer and sound director Masayoshi Soken. From epic boss themes to calming region melodies, Soken has created countless fan-favorite songs for the Warrior of Light as they battle their way through A Realm Reborn to Endwalker. These paid streams will be an addition to all day one and day two stage programs, which will continue to be broadcast for free.

