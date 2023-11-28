Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

Fan Fest 2024 to Offer Paid Streams of FFXIV Concerts

Long have fans waited, streamed Fan Fest 2024 concerts activated!

placeholder
Kate Shepard

After many pleas for Square Enix to stream the music that is played at Final Fantasy XIV’s Fan Fests, the option is finally coming. Paid tickets to stream the two concerts that are typically only experienced in person are coming to Fan Fest Tokyo in 2024.

On Nov. 28, the official FFXIV English Twitter announced that Fan Fest Tokyo will allow fans who are unable to attend the two-day convention the opportunity to watch both Fan Fest concerts live.

These concerts have previously been left out of the Fan Fest broadcast lineup, leaving fans to settle for videos taken by attendees on social media. The music of FFXIV is arguably one of the most beloved parts of the game, and fans are eager to finally watch some of their favorite songs performed live.

Fans can purchase tickets from Dec. 18 to Feb. 5 for 3,500 yen, which is roughly 23.54 USD. Purchasers of these tickets will also have access to a special archive of the concerts for an undisclosed period of time after the concert’s conclusion. In the meantime, fans can listen to the next FFXIV arrangement album, “FORGE AHEAD,” released on Nov. 29.
 

55ef97004035db36717d0626f4274d77664e0907_2.jpg
Image via Square Enix

The paid streams will include performances by renowned soloist Keiko and THE PRIMALS, FFXIV’s official band led by lead composer and sound director Masayoshi Soken. From epic boss themes to calming region melodies, Soken has created countless fan-favorite songs for the Warrior of Light as they battle their way through A Realm Reborn to Endwalker. These paid streams will be an addition to all day one and day two stage programs, which will continue to be broadcast for free.

Want more Final Fantasy XIV news? Try our new Discord webhook, delivering the latest news straight to your Discord servers. Learn more about how to link it here, or go straight to the signup page here.

About the Author

placeholder
Kate Shepard

Kate has been working in esports for five years. She was a journalist from 2018-2019 before leaping into social media management. She helped run FlyQuest's socials in 2020 and the Overwatch League's from 2021 to 2023. Now she's back doing what she loves the most: writing about her favorite video games! When she's not writing, she can be found gposing around Eorzea or running MSQ for the sixtieth time.

Related Posts

FFXIV Patch 6.25 Live Letter Summary, Release Date, Job Changes, Fan Fest, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.4’s Next Live Letter Is Coming On May 12
Mike Williams
The FFXIV Community Has Some Concerning Takes on Their Favorite Mounts
Jessica Scharnagle