FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Zircon Choker
Necklace - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
42 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+6
Intelligence
+5
Determination
+9
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Zircon
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
5
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
47
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
167
Max Quality
1820
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
