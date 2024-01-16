Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Yeti Staff
Two–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 115
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
58
Physical Damage
61.87
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
246 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+37
Critical Hit
+41
Intelligence
+40
Determination
+29
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Agate
3
Void Glue
3
Yeti Fang
3
Cedar Lumber
3
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
51
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
220
Max Quality
2070
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
426
Craftsmanship
468
Related Posts
Final Fantasy XVI Has Lots of Style and Hopefully the Substance to Back It
Nerium
After 25 Hours, My Disappointment in Soul Hackers 2 Only Grows
Michael Higham
The Fancies 2021: Andrea Shearon's Game of the Year List
Andrea Shearon