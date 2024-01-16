Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Yeti Staff

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

58

61.87

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Agate
3
Item Icon
Void Glue
3
Item Icon
Yeti Fang
3
Item Icon
Cedar Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

