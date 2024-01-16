Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Yeti Fang Ring of Aiming
Ring - Item Level 125
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 52
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
112 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+23
Dexterity
+22
Skill Speed
+22
Direct Hit Rate
+15
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 42
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
125
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Yeti Fang
4
Mythrite Ingot
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
53
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
300
Max Quality
2210
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
480
Craftsmanship
519
