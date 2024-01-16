Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Yellow Byregotia Choker
Necklace - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Bear Fat
6
Yellow Byregotia
6
Highland Spring Water
6
Crystals
Water Crystal
6
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1360
Max Quality
4000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
Related Posts
FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Aglaia (Patch 6.1)
Mike Williams
How to Get Yellow Copper Ore in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
FFXIV Store Kicks Off Moonfire Faire Sale Ahead of 2022 Event
Mike Williams