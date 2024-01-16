Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMedicines & Meals
Item Icon

X-Potion of Vitality

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This powerful concoction temporarily increases vitality. Duration: 15s

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Grenade Ash
8
Item Icon
Volcanic Rock Salt
8
Item Icon
Thavnairian Mistletoe
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
7
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

