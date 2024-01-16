Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wootz Scimitar
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 110
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
57
Physical Damage
42.56
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
157 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+27
Vitality
+28
Skill Speed
+20
Direct Hit Rate
+28
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Wootz Ingot
2
Platinum Nugget
2
Allagan Catalyst
2
Rose Gold Nugget
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
480
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
407
Craftsmanship
451
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
620
