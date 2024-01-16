Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Woolen Gown
Body - Item Level 43
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
68
Magic Defense
34
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
76 gil
Bonuses
Control
+26
Craftsmanship
+63
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
43
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Woolen Yarn
5
Undyed Linen
5
Mythril Ingot
5
Undyed Woolen Cloth
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
144
Max Quality
1520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
