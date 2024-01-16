Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Wooden Reel Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Formerly used to carry ropes and cables, this wooden reel has been repurposed as a table.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Sandteak Lumber
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

