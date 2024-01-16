Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wooden Handrail

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

This railing can be used to ensure that none will fall into the stairwell unless you push them.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
4
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

