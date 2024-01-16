Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Wine Glass

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Merely placing this glass in any home adds a veneer of sophistication.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bomb Ash
2
Item Icon
Tempered Glass
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

