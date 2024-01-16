Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Wine Glass
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Merely placing this glass in any home adds a veneer of sophistication.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Bomb Ash
2
Tempered Glass
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
1450
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
