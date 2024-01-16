Destiny 2
Item Icon

Wind-up Ravana

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Low on low he stands, gazing up to see. Use item to acquire the wind-up Ravana minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Blood Pepper
50
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
50
Item Icon
Hive Forewing
50
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
50
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
50
Item Icon
Earth Shard
50
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

