FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Ramuh

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

He's silently judging you. Use item to acquire the wind-up Ramuh minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Levin Orb
1
Item Icon
Blood Pepper
1
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
1
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
99
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

