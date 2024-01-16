Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wind-up Barbariccia

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Will blow you away─figuratively speaking. Use item to acquire the wind-up Barbariccia minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Bayberry Cloth
3
Item Icon
Pearl of Winds
3
Item Icon
AR-Caean Velvet
3
Item Icon
Dynamis Crystal
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Storm’s Crown Extreme Guide (Barbariccia EX Trial, FFXIV Patch 6.2)
Andrea Shearon
Storm’s Crown Guide (Barbariccia Trial) - FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams
FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams