FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Wile of the Vortex
One–handed Conjurer's Arm - Item Level 95
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
56
Physical Damage
49.28
Auto-attack
2.64
Delay
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
136 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+22
Piety
+18
Vitality
+21
Spell Speed
+25
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
95
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Jadeite
1
Gold Ingot
1
Vortex Feather
1
Demimateria of the Vortex
1
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
420
Max Quality
2750
Characteristics
Required
Control
374
Craftsmanship
391
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
