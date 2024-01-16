Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

White Raven Armor Fragment

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fragment of the armor worn by Legatus Nael van Darnus of the Garlean Empire.

Attributes

Crafting

