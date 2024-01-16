Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
White Raven Armor Fragment
Part - Item Level 90
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A fragment of the armor worn by Legatus Nael van Darnus of the Garlean Empire.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
13 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
