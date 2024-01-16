Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Tools
Item Icon

White Ash Fishing Rod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

45

48

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Carpenter

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Bluespirit Tile
6
Item Icon
White Ash Lumber
6
Item Icon
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
6
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

