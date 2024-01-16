Games
White Ash Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 370
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
45
Physical Damage
48
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 74
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
42012 gil
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+57
Gathering
+473
Perception
+270
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 64
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
370
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Bluespirit Tile
6
White Ash Lumber
6
Atrociraptor Leather
6
Crystals
Ice Crystal
6
Wind Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
74
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1360
Max Quality
4000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1387
Craftsmanship
1498
