FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Wavesoul Fount

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An ornamental fountain made using the barb of the primal Leviathan. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
10
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
10
Item Icon
Leviathan's Barb
10
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
10
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
10
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

